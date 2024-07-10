AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,512 Decreased By -86.7 (-1.01%)
BR30 27,168 Decreased By -444 (-1.61%)
KSE100 79,927 Decreased By -744.8 (-0.92%)
KSE30 25,484 Decreased By -269.9 (-1.05%)
Major Gulf markets mixed on falling oil, stronger US rate cut hopes

Published 10 Jul, 2024 02:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday following a decline in oil prices, while growing bets of imminent US rate cuts improved sentiments.

Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - dipped as the impact from Hurricane Beryl dissipated and inflation data highlighted stubbornly weak consumer demand in top crude-importer China. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.5% rise in Al Taiseer Group.

The kingdom has raised a total of $12.35 billion from a secondary share sale in Saudi Aramco, after the Saudi oil giant exercised an over-allotment option, according to a document seen by Reuters.

However, shares of Aramco were down 0.2%. Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp gaining 1.3% and budget airliner Air Arabia was up 1.2%.

Gulf markets end mixed ahead of Fed chair’s testimony

The US is “no longer an overheated economy” with a job market that has cooled from its pandemic-era extremes, and, in many ways, is back where it was before the health crisis, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks to Congress, suggesting the case for interest rate cuts is becoming stronger.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

The Abu Dhabi index was down 0.1%. In Qatar, the index eased 0.1%, with Qatar International Islamic Bank losing 0.8%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

