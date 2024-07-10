AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 T of wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 02:32pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 16.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 metric tons of wheat on Tuesday. Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30.

Wheat, corn steady after falling on better US crop ratings

These are the same shipment periods sought in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of feed barley, which closes later on Wednesday.

