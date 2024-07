LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading Wednesday after fresh records on Wall Street.

London’s FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 8,160.64 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.1 percent to 7,518.14 points and Frankfurt’s DAX climbed 0.3 percent to 18,297.85.