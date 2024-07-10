AGL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
AIRLINK 94.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.2%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.15%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 39.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.49%)
NBP 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.54%)
PAEL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PPL 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SEARL 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.29%)
UNITY 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,535 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 27,284 Decreased By -327.6 (-1.19%)
KSE100 80,172 Decreased By -500.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 25,579 Decreased By -174.8 (-0.68%)
New Zealand dollar falls, bonds rally as RBNZ flags possible easing

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar fell on Wednesday while bonds rallied as markets sharply ramped up bets for a rate cut as early as August after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand opened the door to possible easing if inflation slows as desired.

The RBNZ held interest rates steady at 5.5%.

With policymakers expecting inflation to return to the target range in the second half of the year, it added “the extent of this restraint (in policy) will be tempered over time consistent with the expected decline in inflation pressures”.

The kiwi dollar fell 0.7% to $0.6083, having held mostly steady overnight.

It has support at $0.6048, a 1-1/2-month low.

Two-year swap rates tumbled 11 basis points to a six-month low of 4.6850%, and investors moved to bet a rate cut in August is now a 58% probability.

Australian dollar sticks in soggy data, kiwi second-guesses RBNZ

A move in October has been more than fully priced in, compared with just 66% before the rate decision.

For all of 2024, swaps imply a total of 45 basis points of easing.

Bonds rallied, with two-year New Zealand government bond yields falling 11 basis points to 4.665%, a three-month low.

“Against expectations that the brief statement would repeat the key messages from May, it was less hawkish,” said Imre Speizer, head of NZ strategy at Westpac.

The RBNZ news also sent the kiwi tumbling against the Australian dollar, which has benefitted from the risk of another rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Aussie surged 0.8% to NZ$1.1089, its highest since October 2022.

Against the greenback, the Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6740.

The Australian dollar has been steadily rising against the Japanese yen, thanks to demand to use the low-yielding yen to fund investments in higher-yielding currencies.

It touched 108.88 yen on Wednesday, the strongest in 33 years.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

