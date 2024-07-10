AGL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
AIRLINK 95.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
DFML 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUBC 161.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
KEL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.42%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
NBP 52.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
OGDC 133.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.28%)
PAEL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PPL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.54%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
PTC 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
SEARL 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TOMCL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TREET 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 59.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
UNITY 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,567 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 27,443 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 80,466 Decreased By -205.9 (-0.26%)
KSE30 25,656 Decreased By -98.2 (-0.38%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares ease off record highs; Maruti extends gains

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 09:59am

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit all-time highs at the open on Wednesday as car maker Maruti Suzuki continued to rally, but the benchmark’s soon surrendered the gains, weighed by financials.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose about 0.1% each at the open to hit record-high levels for the second straight session.

The Nifty has now notched record closing highs 16 times out of the 27 sessions since the start of June, one more than the Sensex.

However, the benchmarks quickly reversed the opening gains to trade about 0.15%-0.2% lower, as of 9:20 a.m. IST.

Maruti Suzuki jumped 1.5%, the most on the Nifty and rising for the second day in a row after local media reported the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) had waived registration fees on hybrid cars.

Indian shares log all-time closing high levels

Maruti Suzuki is among the top sellers of hybrid cars in the country.

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged losses.

High-weightage financials, private banks and banks were down 0.3%-0.5%.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares ease off record highs; Maruti extends gains

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Relief announced for protected power consumers: Country has navigated hard times, says PM

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Oil rebounds as US stockpiles drop, interest rate cut outlook brightens

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Read more stories