AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-10

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Press Release Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, said a press release.

The Upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing main Line-1 (ML-1) was approved at re-modified scope, with directions that the Phase I of the Project; i.e., 929 km from Karachi to Multan will be taken up as priority.

The ECNEC also considered and approved project titled, “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project (Phase-I)”, to be funded through a loan from the Asian Development Bank. The project aims to support the flood-affected people in Sindh through the community-led reconstruction of more than 250,000 flood-resilient houses.

ECNEC accords approval to 19 projects

The ECNEC also considered and approved four water sector projects including the Government of Punjab’s project namely, “Construction of Dadhocha Dam (revised)”. The project will help bridging water deficiency in Rawalpindi through supply of 35 MGDs of water. Other water sector approved projects included Gomal Zam Multipurpose project, raising of Mangla Dam project and Golen Gol Hydropower project. All three projects are now moving towards closure.

“Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System” was also approved by the forum. The project envisages construction and developing of state-of-the-art Border Crossing Points at Torkham, Chaman and Wahga, establishment of Land Port Authority, digital end-to-end tracking of containerized cargo, etc.

The ECNEC further approved “Karachi Neighbourhood Improve-ment Project (KNIP)” and extended its implementation period by six months to 31st December 2024. The project aims to enhance accessibility, usability and attractiveness of public spaces like roads, streets, parks, open spaces and public buildings in selected neighbourhoods of Karachi.

The ECNEC also approved the Construction of Border Terminal at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Badini and upgradation of 40-km road from Murgha Faqirzai to Khan Dagar Main Badini Road in district Saifullah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECNEC Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Comments

200 characters

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories