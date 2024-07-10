Minister for timely verification process of disabled individuals

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt has instructed the officers to accelerate efforts to ensure timely verification process of disabled individuals through a comprehensive door-to-door campaign.

He highlighted the importance of involving all members of the assembly in this crucial campaign, stating that without their active participation the success of the project is impossible.

While chairing a meeting with the directors and deputy directors of the Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions on Tuesday he said that the primary focus of the meeting was to review the progress of the Himat Card project in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Detailed briefings on the progress of the Himat Card scheme were provided by the officers of the Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions. The provincial minister emphasized the need to expedite the registration, assessment, and certification process for disabled individuals for the Himat Card.

The minister issued instructions for the upgrade of social welfare programs in the relevant divisions. He mentioned that proposals are under consideration to enhance facilities for disabled individuals through the Himat Card in this region. The minister also emphasized the timely completion of welfare projects under the Bait-ul-Maal and the importance of revamping and restoring institutions managed by the Social Welfare Department in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that he would receive daily feedback from all divisional officers regarding the Himat Card. The performance of the Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal institutions will also be reviewed on a monthly basis. He assured personal supervision of social welfare institutions in all divisions, including Gujranwala and Faisalabad, to prioritize the welfare and well-being of disabled individuals.

It was concluded with a firm commitment to ensure the welfare and support of disabled individuals. The Himat Card will be delivered to all eligible beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner.

