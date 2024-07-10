Transmission line: NTDC completes construction

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) have achieved another major milestone as the construction of 75km long 500kV Double-Circuit Suki Kinari Transmission Line has been completed to evacuate 884MW cheap Hydropower.

This transmission line will facilitate the evacuation of 884MW cheap and environment friendly electricity from the Suki Kinari Hydro Power project, located on River Kunhar in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to the interconnection point of existing 500kV Neelum Jhelum transmission line.

Construction work on the transmission line was commenced in July 2021. Under the instructions of NTDC management, the pace of work on the project was accelerated in recent months to meet the timelines. Despite harsh weather conditions and tough hilly terrain, all construction activities were completed timely. The Hi Pot testing of transmission line has been successfully completed and the results were found satisfactory. Completion of this project is a massive achievement for all stakeholders, working tirelessly to supply cheaper electricity to the public.

This transmission line will further improve the situation of power distribution in the areas of IESCO and GEPCO. transmission line will strengthen the power transmission network of NTDC and play its role in promoting industrialization, creating employment opportunities and improving the socio-economic conditions of the country through uninterrupted power supply to the region.

