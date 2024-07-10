Green Energy Project: Punjab cabinet decides to get 15m euro grant from KfW Development Bank

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval to get 15 million euro grant for “Green Energy Project” from KfW Development Bank, Germany and also approved solarization of schools and hospitals of the province.

The cabinet also approved legislation to establish the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA). It also approved “Land Erosion and Livestock Management Project” with the help of the World Food and Agriculture Organization, which will increase employment opportunities at the rural level.

Welcoming the tax withdrawal for the protected consumers, the CM said, “The poor live in the country, it is very important to protect their interests. It should not happen that the rich become richer and the poor find hard to make both ends meet.”

She said, “We are bringing solar system for 4.5 million electricity consumers who spend up to 500 units, due to increase in electricity bills, there is anxiety among the public, together with my team, have found a solution.”

The cabinet paid tribute to the chief minister for fixing flour rates for the first time. She acknowledged, “Despite not buying wheat, it is not easy to control flour prices. I called my team immediately when the price of flour increased by Rs 200.”

She said, “Monitoring and implementation are necessary to keep flour cheap. Food Minister should spend 16 hours a day on controlling rates of essential commodities. The individual performance of the Food Minister is heavy on that of the entire cabinet.”

The CM said, “Everyone has to move forward with hard work. In 4 months, Punjab’s young cabinet has shown excellent performance.”

She highlighted, “Social Economic Registry of Punjab is starting work.”

The cabinet approved issuance of notification regarding a standard version of the Holy Quran, and accorded approval to hire University of Health Sciences for conducting MD CAT 2024 exam.

The cabinet gave approval to extend the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to the entire Punjab. It approved resignation of the current president of Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited, besides giving approval to the appointment of interim and permanent presidents of the institution.

A new method of appointment and posting of Divisional Directors of Education (Colleges) and Principals in Government Colleges was also approved by the cabinet, besides the approval of abolition of two-year Pharmacy Assistant Course (Registration of Pharmacy Apprentices) under the Pharmacy Act, 1967.

As an important initiative of the Punjab government to ensure protection of the environment, the cabinet approved amendment to the Boilers and Pressure Vessels Ordinance 2002, under which no substandard oil can be used.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Mining Concession Rules 2002, besides the approval of establishment of Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate in the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs. The approval was also given by the cabinet to signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Punjab and the World Food Programme.

The cabinet gave approval to amendments in the Punjab Police Deputy Superintendents and Superintendents Service Rules 2020, besides the approval of amendments in Sub Inspectors and Inspectors Rules 2013. Moreover, it was approved by the cabinet that police officers serving in the Internal Accounts Branch will also be eligible for promotion. It also approved recruitment to the vacancies of Digital Media Wing of DGPR.

