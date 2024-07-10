AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Green Energy Project: Punjab cabinet decides to get 15m euro grant from KfW Development Bank

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval to get 15 million euro grant for “Green Energy Project” from KfW Development Bank, Germany and also approved solarization of schools and hospitals of the province.

The cabinet also approved legislation to establish the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA). It also approved “Land Erosion and Livestock Management Project” with the help of the World Food and Agriculture Organization, which will increase employment opportunities at the rural level.

Welcoming the tax withdrawal for the protected consumers, the CM said, “The poor live in the country, it is very important to protect their interests. It should not happen that the rich become richer and the poor find hard to make both ends meet.”

She said, “We are bringing solar system for 4.5 million electricity consumers who spend up to 500 units, due to increase in electricity bills, there is anxiety among the public, together with my team, have found a solution.”

The cabinet paid tribute to the chief minister for fixing flour rates for the first time. She acknowledged, “Despite not buying wheat, it is not easy to control flour prices. I called my team immediately when the price of flour increased by Rs 200.”

She said, “Monitoring and implementation are necessary to keep flour cheap. Food Minister should spend 16 hours a day on controlling rates of essential commodities. The individual performance of the Food Minister is heavy on that of the entire cabinet.”

The CM said, “Everyone has to move forward with hard work. In 4 months, Punjab’s young cabinet has shown excellent performance.”

She highlighted, “Social Economic Registry of Punjab is starting work.”

The cabinet approved issuance of notification regarding a standard version of the Holy Quran, and accorded approval to hire University of Health Sciences for conducting MD CAT 2024 exam.

The cabinet gave approval to extend the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to the entire Punjab. It approved resignation of the current president of Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited, besides giving approval to the appointment of interim and permanent presidents of the institution.

A new method of appointment and posting of Divisional Directors of Education (Colleges) and Principals in Government Colleges was also approved by the cabinet, besides the approval of abolition of two-year Pharmacy Assistant Course (Registration of Pharmacy Apprentices) under the Pharmacy Act, 1967.

As an important initiative of the Punjab government to ensure protection of the environment, the cabinet approved amendment to the Boilers and Pressure Vessels Ordinance 2002, under which no substandard oil can be used.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Mining Concession Rules 2002, besides the approval of establishment of Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate in the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs. The approval was also given by the cabinet to signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Punjab and the World Food Programme.

The cabinet gave approval to amendments in the Punjab Police Deputy Superintendents and Superintendents Service Rules 2020, besides the approval of amendments in Sub Inspectors and Inspectors Rules 2013. Moreover, it was approved by the cabinet that police officers serving in the Internal Accounts Branch will also be eligible for promotion. It also approved recruitment to the vacancies of Digital Media Wing of DGPR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Green Energy Project

Comments

200 characters

Green Energy Project: Punjab cabinet decides to get 15m euro grant from KfW Development Bank

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories