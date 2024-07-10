AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

PML-N MNA submits his election record to ET IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Khurram Nawaz submitted his election record including Forms-45, 46, and 47 before an Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The election tribunal comprising IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of Syed Ali Bukhari advocate challenging the election result of his constituency of NA-48.

Advocate Saad Mumtaz Hashmi appeared before the Tribunal and submitted that he has just been engaged in this matter on behalf of respondent No3 (Raja Khurram). The counsel submitted that written statement/reply in terms of Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017 has been prepared along with affidavits of the witnesses/respondent No3 and Forms-45, 46, and 47; as order was passed yesterday (Monday), so due to shortage of time written statement and relevant documents could not be filed and will be filed today (Tuesday) positively.

Saad further submitted that time of three days was granted for deposit of the cost, so cost of Rs20,000 will be deposited today (Tuesday), which was imposed upon respondent No3 vide order dated 08.07.2024.

Saad submitted that cost of Rs15,000 has been deposited in SOS Village, Islamabad in compliance of order dated 30.05.2024, deposit receipt in this regard is placed on record today (Tuesday) and further submitted that written statement/reply in terms of Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017 has been prepared along with affidavits and relevant documents and Forms45, 46, 47, and 48.

In his written order, Justice Jahangiri directed counsel for Raja Khurram to file a written statement/reply by fulfilling all formalities mentioned in Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017 along with Forms-45, 46, and 47 today and also place on record deposit receipt of the cost. He also directed the counsel for the returning officer to file a written statement/reply by fulfilling all formalities mentioned in Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017 along with Forms-45, 46, 47, and 48 today (Tuesday).

Justice Jahangiri ordered, “If any party or person wants to get certified copies or wants to examine the documents submitted by the respondents, he can do with the permission of Registrar of the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad. The documents submitted by the respondents shall remain in the safe custody of an officer appointed by the Registrar.”

“As the documents have been filed in the sealed envelope, if any person applies for obtaining the certified copies, the Registrar of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad shall de-seal the envelope and provide the certified copies or to provide an opportunity of examining the record,” added the judge.

Later, the tribunal deferred the hearing until July 15.

