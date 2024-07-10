Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Tuesday inched down but silver stood firm, traders said.

The precious metal lost just Rs100 and Rs86, going down to Rs245000 per tola and Rs210048 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value declined by $14 to $2362 per ounce with silver available at just over $30 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained steady at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024