Opinion Print 2024-07-10

Modi’s visit to Russia: likely impact on Pakistan

Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was monumental in many respects. His visit coincided when Russia in total defiance of the US and the West invaded Ukraine to punish its unpardonable crime, to vie for membership of the NATO thus bringing the might of the US and the West right on the frontiers of Russia. This visit was seen by the US as an aggression against the USA interests and pursuing the Russian line which later culminated in Cypher wherein allegedly the US while expressing its anger on the independent foreign policy pursued by Imran Khan, asked the state of Pakistan through ministry of foreign affairs to remove Imran Khan from power otherwise face the dire consequences.

Imran Khan was eased out of the government and replaced with a much compliant regime. Of course, there is no similarity between the visit of Imran Khan and the ongoing visit of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Russia (July 8-9, 2024). Unlike Imran Khan, the US will not dare to ask the Indian establishment to remove Narendra Modi from power, as the punishment for visiting the US’s arch rival Russia, instead his visit will be welcomed and termed a great diplomatic achievement of India and a reflection of statesmanship of Modi, compelled by New Delhi’s significant geopolitical role in the region?.

Modi’s visit to Russia, where he was received with great pomp and show will have multifaceted impacts on Pakistan, influencing its strategic alliances, regional security dynamics, and economic interests, particularly concerning CPEC. His visit to Russia has the potential to impact Pakistan in several significant ways, given the complex geopolitical dynamics involving India, Russia, Pakistan, and China. Here are the possible manners and ways this visit could affect Pakistan: Modi’s visit underscores the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia. Strengthening these ties could lead to closer military and economic cooperation, which might concern Pakistan given its own strategic interests and alliances. Enhanced Russia-India relations could potentially shift regional power dynamics and influence Pakistan’s strategic calculations

Pakistan has been seeking to build closer ties with Russia as part of its broader foreign policy to diversify its alliances beyond traditional partners like China and the US. Modi’s visit might prompt Russia to carefully balance its relations with both India and Pakistan, ensuring that its growing ties with India do not alienate Pakistan or India.

If Russia deepens its economic and military cooperation with India, it could limit the scope and depth of similar cooperation with Pakistan. This might affect Pakistan’s access to Russian military hardware and economic investments, especially if Russia prioritizes its strategic partnership with India. Pakistan has accused India of attempting to derail the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through various means, including supporting insurgencies in Balochistan and attacks on Chinese interests in Pakistan. Closer India-Russia ties could embolden India in its efforts to counter CPEC, which is a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

