AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-10

Dollar gains as Fed’s Powell cautious on rate cuts

Reuters Published July 10, 2024

NEW YORK: The dollar gained on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged progress in inflation, but did not give a clear signal that the US central bank is close to cutting interest rates.

Powell said that inflation “remains above” the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target, but has been improving in recent months and “more good data would strengthen” the case for central bank interest rate cuts. He made the comments in congressional testimony, appearing to show increasing faith that inflation will return to the Fed’s target, a requirement for easing monetary policy.

“The market is counting the days until we get a rate cut signal from Federal Reserve Chair Powell and I think there were some in the market who were looking for a more concrete step towards rate cuts later this year,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

“When he didn’t deliver that we saw a little bit of US dollar buying,” Button said. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against the euro, sterling, yen and three other major rivals, was last up 0.11% at 105.09. It fell to 104.80 on Monday, the lowest since June 13. Traders have boosted bets since Friday’s jobs report that the Fed will cut twice by December, with the first reduction likely in September.

The jobs data for June showed rising unemployment and downward revisions for jobs gains for the prior two months. This week’s main US economic focus will be Thursday’s consumer price index for June, which is expected to show that headline prices rose 0.1% on the month, while core prices gained 0.2%. That would put annual gains at 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively.

The euro dipped after Monday’s sharp swings as investors came to terms with a hung parliament in France, which points to a potential political gridlock but lessens fiscal concerns stemming from outright far-right or leftist victories.

French political leaders from the left-wing bloc that came first in Sunday’s legislative election said they intended to govern according to their tax-and-spend program, but centrists laid claim to a role as the left lacks a majority. The single currency was last down 0.04% at $1.0818.

It reached $1.0845 on Monday, the highest since June 12. The European Central Bank can continue to gradually reduce interest rates without jeopardizing a current fall in inflation, governing council member Fabio Panetta said on Tuesday.

The ECB cut rates for the first time in June from their record highs, but has made no explicit commitment on a follow-up move. The dollar strengthened 0.29% to 161.27 Japanese yen. It is holding below a 38-year high of 161.96 reached last week.

Some market players called on the Bank of Japan to slow its bond buying to roughly half the current pace under a scheduled tapering plan due out this month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

US Federal Reserve Dollar Jerome Powell US central bank

Comments

200 characters

Dollar gains as Fed’s Powell cautious on rate cuts

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

SBP allows IT cos to acquire shareholding in entities abroad

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Read more stories