AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-10

Most Asian currencies dip

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies edged lower on Tuesday while regional stocks were mixed as global markets awaited comments from the head of the US central bank to assess prospects of a rate cut in September.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will appear before Congress later in the day, with investors hoping for dovish comments that will cement their bets that it will start to lower borrowing costs in a few months, giving a fresh leg up to riskier assets and economies.

Despite a softer US dollar, the Indonesian rupiah was down as much as 0.4% after four consecutive sessions of gains, while the Taiwanese dollar lost 0.2%.

The Thai baht inched 0.1% lower, while the Singapore dollar was largely flat.

The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit were largely unchanged. Interest rate decisions from both countries are due on Thursday.

Bank Negara Malaysia bank will keep its key policy rate on hold until at least 2026 as inflation looks set to pick up in the second half of this year, a Reuters poll showed.

Another poll showed that the Bank of Korea will hold rates on Thursday, but was expected to ease in the next quarter.

“Currency weakness will remain the key constraint for these central banks in thinking about cutting interest rates ahead of the Fed,” said Lloyd Chan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

On the other hand, the Philippine central bank has more scope to cut interest rates at its next meeting in August after annual inflation slowed in June, its Governor Eli Remolona said.

The next US inflation report, due on Thursday, could further bolster rate easing expectations. Markets are now pricing in a 80% chance of a cut in September, up from 64% last week.

Asian currencies US dollar Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies dip

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories