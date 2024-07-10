AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
World Print 2024-07-10

Maersk vessel reports being targeted by flying object in Gulf of Aden

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

DUBAI: Shipping giant Maersk said one of its vessels, the Maersk Sentosa, reported being targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden early on Tuesday.

Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) told Reuters that no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo were reported.

A spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company said the ship was one of its US-flagged vessels sailing for the subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited.

The captain of an unnamed merchant ship reported an explosion close to the vessel some 180 nautical miles (333 km) east of Yemen’s Nishtun, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Tuesday.

UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew are safe.

Houthi in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

