US Congress Democrats debate Biden’s viability as he vows to fight on

WASHINGTON: Democratic US lawmakers huddled for nearly two hours on Tuesday, only to emerge without a consensus on whether to fall in line behind President Joe Biden’s resolve to pursue his reelection bid.

Democrats in the House of Representatives met behind closed doors at party headquarters after Biden defiantly rejected calls from a handful of members to end his campaign for the Nov. 5 election following a disastrous debate last month with rival Donald Trump.

Asked whether Democrats were on the same page as he exited the meeting, US Representative Steve Cohen replied, “We’re not even in the same book.”

No new public defections were on display, after a half-dozen members of the House of Representatives called on the 81-year-old Biden to step aside and allow someone else to face the Republican Trump, 78.

“He just has to step down. He can’t win,” US Representative Mike Quigley, one of the six lawmakers who urged Biden to end his campaign, said on his way into the meeting. “My colleagues need to recognize that.”

While the discussion failed to heal the intraparty rift, many Democratic lawmakers left the meeting telling reporters that they either back Biden now or would if he was formally nominated at the party’s convention in August.

Democratic lawmakers, especially in the House, worry that Biden’s struggles could damage their chances of capturing a majority in that chamber, which could serve as Democrats’ sole bulwark against Trump should he prevail.

Republicans hold a 220-213 majority in the House, and Democrats face a far tougher path to protect their 51-49 Senate majority, as they are defending multiple seats in Republican-leaning states.

Even some who support Biden staying the course have voiced concern about his chances since his halting June 27 debate performance, which raised fresh questions about his ability to mount a successful campaign and to keep up with a grueling job for another 4-1/2 years.

The Biden campaign has scrambled to reassure nervous Democrats. The president called into MSNBC on Monday to say he was “not going anywhere,” a message he repeated to donors on a private call later, according to two sources on the call.

Biden also spoke with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, whose backing may help shore up his campaign given the importance of Black voters to the party’s base.