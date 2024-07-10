EDF pulls out of UK mini-nuclear reactor race

LONDON: French energy giant EDF has withdrawn from a competition to construct mini-nuclear reactors in Britain, the company said on Tuesday.

EDF was one of six firms shortlisted in October last year for government support to deliver a new wave of nuclear reactors to provide cheaper and cleaner energy.

Two designs for small modular reactors (SMRs) from those submitted by GE-Hitachi, Holtec Britain, NuScale Power, Rolls-Royce and Westinghouse will be chosen by the end of the year.

The Conservative government which lost last week’s general election set up the competition as part of its aim to derive up to a quarter of all UK electricity from nuclear power by mid-century.

Confirming its withdrawal, an EDF spokesperson said the company “remains committed to supporting the development of nuclear in the UK”.