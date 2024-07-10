Azerbaijan President due on 11th

ISLAMABAD: President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 11-12 July 2024, the Foreign Office said.

The president of Azerbaijan will undertake the two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit,” said a statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that the visit of the president of Azerbaijan reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to holistically review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming official visit of the Azerbaijani president, especially focusing on trade and investment relations between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by ministers for Commerce, Planning and Development, Privatization and Communication and Power along with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024