WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 9, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Jul-24 3-Jul-24 2-Jul-24 1-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104132 0.104427 0.104613 0.104508 Euro 0.820228 0.817123 0.816134 0.816167 Japanese yen 0.00471 0.004702 0.004706 0.004713 U.K. pound 0.970231 0.964817 0.96169 0.962651 U.S. dollar 0.757017 0.759549 0.76068 0.759578 Algerian dinar 0.005641 0.005655 0.005655 0.005655 Australian dollar 0.510532 0.506847 0.505548 0.506487 Botswana pula 0.055792 0.055371 0.055682 Brazilian real 0.138359 0.135981 0.134227 0.135913 Brunei dollar 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065 0.560409 Canadian dollar 0.556977 0.555362 Chilean peso 0.000811 0.000802 0.000806 0.000804 Czech koruna 0.032425 0.032396 0.032579 Danish krone 0.109971 0.109552 0.109416 0.109426 Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009107 Israeli New Shekel 0.201847 0.20204 0.202392 Korean won 0.000549 0.000547 0.000551 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47472 2.47814 2.48183 2.47904 Malaysian ringgit 0.160921 0.161195 0.161115 Mauritian rupee 0.016065 0.016036 0.016067 0.015985 Mexican peso 0.041882 0.041685 0.041305 New Zealand dollar 0.465225 0.461844 0.460896 0.463419 Norwegian krone 0.071589 0.071313 0.071095 0.071396 Omani rial 1.96883 1.97542 1.97836 1.9755 Peruvian sol 0.198819 0.198116 Philippine peso 0.012927 0.012916 0.012989 0.012949 Polish zloty 0.191796 0.189935 0.188404 0.190299 Qatari riyal 0.208667 0.208978 0.208675 Russian ruble 0.008586 0.008636 0.008645 0.008701 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201871 0.202546 0.202848 0.202554 Singapore dollar 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065 0.560409 South African rand 0.041072 0.041237 0.041454 Swedish krona 0.072073 0.07186 0.071484 0.071798 Swiss franc 0.841046 0.841553 0.842852 Thai baht 0.02078 0.020623 0.020657 0.020677 Trinidadian dollar 0.113193 0.113067 0.113103 U.A.E. dirham 0.206131 0.207129 0.206829 Uruguayan peso 0.018969 0.018881 0.018977 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

