WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 9, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 8-Jul-24 3-Jul-24 2-Jul-24 1-Jul-24
Chinese yuan 0.104132 0.104427 0.104613 0.104508
Euro 0.820228 0.817123 0.816134 0.816167
Japanese yen 0.00471 0.004702 0.004706 0.004713
U.K. pound 0.970231 0.964817 0.96169 0.962651
U.S. dollar 0.757017 0.759549 0.76068 0.759578
Algerian dinar 0.005641 0.005655 0.005655 0.005655
Australian dollar 0.510532 0.506847 0.505548 0.506487
Botswana pula 0.055792 0.055371 0.055682
Brazilian real 0.138359 0.135981 0.134227 0.135913
Brunei dollar 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065 0.560409
Canadian dollar 0.556977 0.555362
Chilean peso 0.000811 0.000802 0.000806 0.000804
Czech koruna 0.032425 0.032396 0.032579
Danish krone 0.109971 0.109552 0.109416 0.109426
Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009107
Israeli New Shekel 0.201847 0.20204 0.202392
Korean won 0.000549 0.000547 0.000551 0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47472 2.47814 2.48183 2.47904
Malaysian ringgit 0.160921 0.161195 0.161115
Mauritian rupee 0.016065 0.016036 0.016067 0.015985
Mexican peso 0.041882 0.041685 0.041305
New Zealand dollar 0.465225 0.461844 0.460896 0.463419
Norwegian krone 0.071589 0.071313 0.071095 0.071396
Omani rial 1.96883 1.97542 1.97836 1.9755
Peruvian sol 0.198819 0.198116
Philippine peso 0.012927 0.012916 0.012989 0.012949
Polish zloty 0.191796 0.189935 0.188404 0.190299
Qatari riyal 0.208667 0.208978 0.208675
Russian ruble 0.008586 0.008636 0.008645 0.008701
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201871 0.202546 0.202848 0.202554
Singapore dollar 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065 0.560409
South African rand 0.041072 0.041237 0.041454
Swedish krona 0.072073 0.07186 0.071484 0.071798
Swiss franc 0.841046 0.841553 0.842852
Thai baht 0.02078 0.020623 0.020657 0.020677
Trinidadian dollar 0.113193 0.113067 0.113103
U.A.E. dirham 0.206131 0.207129 0.206829
Uruguayan peso 0.018969 0.018881 0.018977
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
