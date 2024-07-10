AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Shipping Intelligence

Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              M.t Quetta     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         08-07-2024
B-1               Songa          Disc           Alpine Marine
                  Neptune        Chemical       Services Pvt Lt    06-07-2024
B-2               SeahanIntrasia Disc           Eastwind           08-07-2024
                                 Base Oil       Shipping Co.
B-4               Bam Arion      Load Rice      Ocean World        04-07-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-5               Cos            Load           Ocean Services     08-07-2024
                  Prosperity     Clinkers       Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Al             Load           Universal Shipping
                  Mothanna       General        Pvt Ltd            04-07-2024
                                 Cargo
B-12/B-13         Caravel        DAP            Bulk cargo
                                                Agencies Pvt Lt    07-07-2024
B-14/B-13         Mercurius      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Project        Ship Corpt         08-07-2024
                                 Cargo
B-15/B-14         Kachana        Disc           Seahawks Pvt Lt    06-07-2024
                  Naree          General Cargo
B-16/B-17         Crimson        Load Talc      Swift Shipping     02-07-2024
                  Majesty                       Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Bittumax       -              M. International
                                                Services Pvt Lt    04-07-2024
B-28/B-29         OoclNorflok    D/L            Oocl Pakistan      08-07-2024
                                 Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-1     Cypress        D/L            CmaCgm Pakistan    09-07-2024
                                 Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Sapt-4            Apl Antwerp    D/L            CmaCgm Pakistan    08-07-2024
                                 Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp       09-07-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
                                 Ship                         PakistanPvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sinar             09-07-2024     D/10000                        Alpine Marine
Mendawai                         Chemical                    Services Pvt Ltd
Global Peace      09-07-2024     L/2500 Base Oil            Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
X-Press           09-07-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Phoenix                          Ship                         Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu          09-07-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou                        Ship                          Agency Pvt Ltd
Gaby              10-07-2024     L/8500 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
Raon Teresa       10-07-2024     D/1500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
M.t. Sargodha     10-07-2024     D/70000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                               Ship Corpt
ViraBhum          10-07-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                 Ship                        Agencies Pvt Ltd
MscMomasa         10-07-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                 Ship                         PakistanPvt Ltd
Frankfurt         10-07-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                          Ship                         PakistanPvt Ltd
Cosco             10-07-2024     D/2581                          CoscoShiping
Kunlunshan                       General Cargo               Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Kiran Anatolia    10-07-2024     D/59128                    Legend Shipping &
                                 General Cargo              Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t Shalamar      09-07-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlantic       Palm Kernel    Hong Kong        July07, 2024
                  Spirit
MW-2              Suvari Reis    Cement         Universal Ship.  July06, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Thakhira    LNG            GSA            July 8th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra VIII       Container      MSC PAK                       July 9th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Suvari Reis       Cement         Universal Ship.               July 9th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ivs Kestrel       Steel coil     Ass. Linear                   July 9th, 2024
                                 Agency
Common
Venture           Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Sky Blue          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Lia               Cement         Crystal Sea Ship          Waiting for Berths
Pioneer Elite     River Sand     Crystal Sea Ship                        -do-
Achilleas-S       Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk              Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde        Container      GAC                          July 10th, 2024
ONE Reliability   Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

