KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 M.t Quetta Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 08-07-2024 B-1 Songa Disc Alpine Marine Neptune Chemical Services Pvt Lt 06-07-2024 B-2 SeahanIntrasia Disc Eastwind 08-07-2024 Base Oil Shipping Co. B-4 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024 Pvt Ltd B-5 Cos Load Ocean Services 08-07-2024 Prosperity Clinkers Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Al Load Universal Shipping Mothanna General Pvt Ltd 04-07-2024 Cargo B-12/B-13 Caravel DAP Bulk cargo Agencies Pvt Lt 07-07-2024 B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024 Cargo B-15/B-14 Kachana Disc Seahawks Pvt Lt 06-07-2024 Naree General Cargo B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024 Majesty Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Bittumax - M. International Services Pvt Lt 04-07-2024 B-28/B-29 OoclNorflok D/L Oocl Pakistan 08-07-2024 Container Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/Sapt-1 Cypress D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 09-07-2024 Container Pvt Ltd Ship Sapt-4 Apl Antwerp D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 08-07-2024 Container Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Antwerp 09-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Ship PakistanPvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sinar 09-07-2024 D/10000 Alpine Marine Mendawai Chemical Services Pvt Ltd Global Peace 09-07-2024 L/2500 Base Oil Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd X-Press 09-07-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Phoenix Ship Shipping Agency Zhong Gu 09-07-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Hang Zhou Ship Agency Pvt Ltd Gaby 10-07-2024 L/8500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Raon Teresa 10-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd M.t. Sargodha 10-07-2024 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship Corpt ViraBhum 10-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd MscMomasa 10-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Ship PakistanPvt Ltd Frankfurt 10-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Ship PakistanPvt Ltd Cosco 10-07-2024 D/2581 CoscoShiping Kunlunshan General Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd Kiran Anatolia 10-07-2024 D/59128 Legend Shipping & General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.t Shalamar 09-07-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlantic Palm Kernel Hong Kong July07, 2024 Spirit MW-2 Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. July06, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA July 8th, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Mundra VIII Container MSC PAK July 9th, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. July 9th, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear July 9th, 2024 Agency Common Venture Rice Ocean Service -do- Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do- Lia Cement Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship -do- Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do- IVS Sparrow Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Cabo Verde Container GAC July 10th, 2024 ONE Reliability Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

