KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 M.t Quetta Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 08-07-2024
B-1 Songa Disc Alpine Marine
Neptune Chemical Services Pvt Lt 06-07-2024
B-2 SeahanIntrasia Disc Eastwind 08-07-2024
Base Oil Shipping Co.
B-4 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-5 Cos Load Ocean Services 08-07-2024
Prosperity Clinkers Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Al Load Universal Shipping
Mothanna General Pvt Ltd 04-07-2024
Cargo
B-12/B-13 Caravel DAP Bulk cargo
Agencies Pvt Lt 07-07-2024
B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National
Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024
Cargo
B-15/B-14 Kachana Disc Seahawks Pvt Lt 06-07-2024
Naree General Cargo
B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024
Majesty Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Bittumax - M. International
Services Pvt Lt 04-07-2024
B-28/B-29 OoclNorflok D/L Oocl Pakistan 08-07-2024
Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-1 Cypress D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 09-07-2024
Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
Sapt-4 Apl Antwerp D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 08-07-2024
Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp 09-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Ship PakistanPvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sinar 09-07-2024 D/10000 Alpine Marine
Mendawai Chemical Services Pvt Ltd
Global Peace 09-07-2024 L/2500 Base Oil Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
X-Press 09-07-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Phoenix Ship Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu 09-07-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou Ship Agency Pvt Ltd
Gaby 10-07-2024 L/8500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
Raon Teresa 10-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
M.t. Sargodha 10-07-2024 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship Corpt
ViraBhum 10-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd
MscMomasa 10-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Ship PakistanPvt Ltd
Frankfurt 10-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Ship PakistanPvt Ltd
Cosco 10-07-2024 D/2581 CoscoShiping
Kunlunshan General Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Kiran Anatolia 10-07-2024 D/59128 Legend Shipping &
General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t Shalamar 09-07-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlantic Palm Kernel Hong Kong July07, 2024
Spirit
MW-2 Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. July06, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA July 8th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra VIII Container MSC PAK July 9th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. July 9th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear July 9th, 2024
Agency
Common
Venture Rice Ocean Service -do-
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do-
Lia Cement Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths
Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship -do-
Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde Container GAC July 10th, 2024
ONE Reliability Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments