AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinian health ministry says boy killed by Israeli troops

AFP Published July 9, 2024

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday that Israeli troops shot and killed a 13-year-old boy near the occupied West Bank’s main city of Ramallah.

The Israeli army also bulldozed the main street in the Nur Shams refugee camp in a 15-hour raid, officials said, highlighting a spike in tensions since the Gaza war erupted on October 7.

Ghassan Gharib Zahran “was martyred by occupation bullets” at Deir Abu Mishal, near Ramallah, a health ministry statement said.

The Israeli army told AFP that “terrorists threw stones at Israeli vehicles in the Deir Abu Mishal area”.

Troops “responded by opening fire… which led to the injury of one of the terrorists”, the army added in a statement.

The boy’s cousin, Munther Zahran, said the dead boy was hit by a “bullet in the stomach” while he was in Deir Abu Mishal’s main street.

“The road is used by settlers and the army is constantly monitoring it,” he added.

Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha, Cairo

The boy’s body was wrapped in a Palestinian flag and carried through the streets of Ramallah for his funeral, just hours after the shooting.

Occupied by Israel since 1967, the West Bank has seen an escalation in violence since the Hamas attack on southern Israel set off a bitter conflict in the Gaza Strip over nine months ago.

At least 572 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, according to Palestinian officials.

The Nur Shams camp, near Tulkarem, has also been the target of several army operations in recent weeks.

Army bulldozers tore up the camp’s main street and destroyed several buildings on Tuesday, an AFP journalist saw.

The army said one person was arrested and that it blew up “dozens of explosives hidden under the road to injure our soldiers.”

Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammed Mustafa said there would be major “humanitarian repercussions” from the Israeli action.

“Recent events have shown the unprecedented destruction of essential infrastructure, including the water and electricity networks, and significant demolition” of Palestinian homes, Mustafa said in a statement.

Palestinians Israeli troops Palestinian Authority health ministry

Comments

200 characters

Palestinian health ministry says boy killed by Israeli troops

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Azerbaijan president due in Islamabad on July 11 for two-day visit

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 closes with 106-point gain after briefly crossing 81,000

Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha, Cairo

Oil prices slip after US crude hub escapes serious storm damage

UN ‘appalled’ by latest evacuation orders as Israel continues aggression in Gaza

India PM Modi tells Putin ‘war cannot solve problems’

Read more stories