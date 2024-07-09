AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India PM Modi tells Putin ‘war cannot solve problems’

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2024 05:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow that peace was “of utmost importance” and that “war cannot solve problems”.

“As a friend, I have also said that for the brighter future of our next generation, peace is of utmost importance,” Modi said in a speech in Hindi, sitting alongside Putin.

“When innocent children are murdered, one sees them die, the heart pains and that pain is unbearable.”

Modi said he and Putin had discussed Russia’s campaign in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow.

“As a true friend, we were together and chatted on a range of issues,” Modi said.

“And I was happy that on Ukraine, we could both express our views openly and in detail.”

India’s Modi on visit to Moscow appreciates ‘dear friend’ Putin

Modi landed in Moscow on Monday, hours after Russia launched a massive barrage targeting cities across Ukraine that killed more than three dozen people and heavily damaged a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

It sparked condemnation from governments in Europe and North America.

“I know that war cannot solve problems, solutions and peace talks can’t succeed among bombs, guns, and bullets,” Modi added. “And we need to find a way to peace through dialogue.”

Russia is a vital supplier of cut-price oil and weapons to India, but Moscow’s isolation from the West and growing ties with Beijing have impacted its partnership with New Delhi.

Western powers have in recent years also cultivated stronger relations with India as a hedge against China and its growing influence across the Asia-Pacific, while pressuring New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.

Narendra Modi India Vladimir Putin Russia RUSSIA INDIA

Comments

200 characters

India PM Modi tells Putin ‘war cannot solve problems’

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 closes with 106-point gain after briefly crossing 81,000

Oil prices slip as concerns over hurricane damage ease

UN ‘appalled’ by latest evacuation orders as Israel continues aggression in Gaza

India’s Modi on visit to Moscow appreciates ‘dear friend’ Putin

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Read more stories