Jul 09, 2024
World

Kremlin says will follow NATO summit closely

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2024 02:26pm

MOSCOW: A Kremlin spokesman on Tuesday said that Russia will follow closely a NATO summit about to open in Washington, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other world leaders.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, told journalists that Moscow would follow “with the greatest attention… the rhetoric at the talks and the decisions that will be taken and put on paper”.

Arming Ukraine’s air defences is expected to top the agenda at the summit marking NATO’s 75th anniversary, after missile strikes on Monday hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv and killed 38 people.

Kremlin declines comment on alleged Zelenskiy assassination plot

Peskov said NATO “is an alliance that considers Russia an enemy, an opponent”.

NATO “has regularly declared its aim to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield” and “is taking part directly in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Ukraine”, he added.

Dmitry Peskov Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin’s NATO leaders’ summit

