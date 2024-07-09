AGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.64%)
BOP 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.24%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
DCL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.78%)
DFML 44.75 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.97%)
DGKC 92.10 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.32%)
FCCL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.92%)
FFBL 38.08 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.25%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUBC 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.25%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 40.23 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.95%)
NBP 52.22 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.09%)
OGDC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
PPL 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.72%)
SEARL 61.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.07%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TOMCL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,620 Increased By 44.8 (0.52%)
BR30 27,666 Increased By 203.9 (0.74%)
KSE100 80,832 Increased By 265.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 26.8 (0.1%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end higher on broad-based rally; Powell’s speech in focus

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 12:57pm

Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday in a broad-based rally, tracking a record Wall Street finish overnight, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to gauge the outlook on interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 0.9% higher at 7,829.7 points, after falling 0.8% on Monday.

Market players will closely watch Powell’s testimony in Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday for hints of a dovish tone after signs of an easing labour market last week revived hopes of a September rate cut.

Central banks around the world, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, will be looking at the Fed’s move to chart their interest rate trajectory.

In Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched new record highs overnight.

Gains in the local bourse were led by financials, which rose 1.4% to close at a two-week high.

The country’s top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1.8% to a record high.

“I think banks remain popular for any funds that want exposure to Australian stocks but don’t wish to be exposed to the uneven Chinese economy or its property sector,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Miners gained 0.6%, tracking broader market sentiment despite falling iron ore prices. BHP and Rio Tinto added 0.6% each.

Tech stocks rose for the third straight day with a gain of 0.8%, amid a AI-driven rally in global chipmakers.

Nvidia rose almost 2% on Monday, while the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) briefly touched a market cap of $1 trillion as its US stock reached a record high.

Buy now-pay later firm Zip ended 4.3% higher and tech major Megaport closed 1.6% higher.

Telecom firm Telstra closed up 2.2%, notching a three-month high, after it raised mobile phone pricing plans. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% to a three-week high.

The country’s central bank is widely expected to deliver a hawkish hold on Wednesday.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares end higher on broad-based rally; Powell’s speech in focus

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 crosses 81,000 as buying shows no signs of slowing

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Oil prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease

India, Russia relationship based on mutual trust and respect, Modi says

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Read more stories