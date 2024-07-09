AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
Jul 09, 2024
2024-07-09

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 09:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Tax-to-GDP ratio stood at 9 percent during 2023-24, according to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) report.

The FBR’s new report on revenue forecasting (2024-25) said the tax-GDP ratio remained in the range of 8.7 percent to 9.2 percent. Last year, the tax–GDP ratio was 8.5 percent however, during fiscal year 2023-24, it has started improving and stood at 9.0 percent.

The FBR report said that the traditional methodology has been adopted to forecast FBR revenues for FY2024-25. The autonomous growth has been applied on base year FY2023-24. An increase of Rs. 1,922 billion is forecasted for FY2024-25, thus arriving at expected revenue collection of Rs. 11,174 billion.

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

The revenue forecasting for 2024-2025 is estimated at Rs.11.17 trillion without budgetary measures. Most of the FBR taxes are buoyant and are positively correlated with actual variations in macroeconomic indicators used in the forecasting model.

Hence, there is potential for achieving growth in tax revenues, provided that macroeconomic indicators perform well. With the improvement in local and global economic conditions, the tax revenues are expected to increase accordingly. Similarly, removing import restrictions further, the tax collection at import stage shall improve as well, FBR added.

The FBR revenue target for FY2024-25, without budgetary measures is projected at Rs. 11,174 billion. The projected target is 20.8% higher than the collection figure of over Rs. 9,252 billion for 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Comments

EQ Jul 09, 2024 05:56am
It would be good to see the ratio by sector. It will show the disparity between say the professional services or salaried class and agriculture and other sacred cows.
Az_Iz Jul 09, 2024 07:00am
Very low. What a shame.
Aamir Jul 09, 2024 10:25am
Pakistan has extreme overpopulation and GDP is a product of 25 crore people who individually contribute small amounts. These amounts are below taxation levels so tax to GDP will be below benchmark
