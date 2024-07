NEW DELHI: Four Indian soldiers were killed and at least six others were wounded in gun battles with Mujahideen in Illegally Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a senior police officer said Monday.

Two Indian soldiers killed, 6 Mujahideen martyred

The officer, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said fighting broke out after Mujahideen ambushed an army convoy in the Malhar area.

This is the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed territory.