President directs completion of Kachhi Canal project within 18 months

APP Published 09 Jul, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of the Kachhi Canal project within 1.5 years to irrigate around 713,000 acres of land in Balochistan province.

The president, while chairing a meeting on the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that the federal government would provide funding for the project to ensure its timely completion on a priority basis, a President House press release said.

In the meeting, the President was briefed about the construction of six strategic canals for the Green Pakistan Initiative.

Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and senior military officials attended the meeting.

President Zardari was informed that the construction of six strategic canals, viz Chashma Right Bank Canal, Kachhi Canal, Rainee Canal, Greater Thal Canal, Cholistan Canal, and Thar Canal, would help enhance the agricultural potential of Pakistan by increasing the cultivable area as well as the livestock and fisheries potential of the country. He directed to kick start work on strategic canals for GPI and ensure their early completion, besides lining them with concrete to prevent seepage and wastage of water.

He urged the need to develop Pakistan’s irrigation sector along modern lines to conserve water, reduce water losses, and enhance water availability.

Balochistan Green Initiative Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Kachhi Canal Project

