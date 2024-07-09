Collection via PPO: Rs4bn payment issue will be resolved, Aurangzeb tells KE

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has assured K-Electric with regard to the resolution of Rs4 billion pending payment of KE consumers collected through the Pakistan Post Office in the past.

The K-Electric high-ups, on Monday, met the finance minister and raised the issue of past pending payment of its consumers collected through the post office.

They added the current payments have taken up the issue of Rs3 billion pending payments of KE’s consumer bills collected through the Pakistan Post Office.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi along with Corporate Finance Office (CFO) Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani and Chief Regulatory Affairs Muhammad Imran Qureshi called on Finance Minister Aurangzeb asked the KE team to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi and to expedite its plan for adding cheaper generation capacity, so that the cost of electricity could be brought down.

The KE representatives also said that an agreement signed between the government and KE earlier this year had addressed a number of issues and KE has now been working on implementing the new generation projects to improve its electricity mix.

