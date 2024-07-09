Use of drones banned during processions and majalis

Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Press Release Published 09 Jul, 2024 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting regarding the maintenance of law and order during Muharram at the Ministry of Interior Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

During the meeting, the security plan for all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan was reviewed in detail. It was decided to ban the use of drones during processions and majalis from 1st to 10th Muharram across the country.

Moreover, the decision to suspend internet or mobile phone services will be taken in consultation with relevant provinces after considering security concerns.

The interior minister said that suspension of internet or mobile services creates difficulties for citizens and decisions in this regard should be made after considering ground realities and security situation.

Naqvi assured that the Federal Government will provide all possible cooperation to provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad for maintaining law and order. He directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for processions and majalis in case of the rains.

He also directed to ensure strict checking on entry and exit gates, monitoring of processions and majalis through cameras and compliance of the code of conduct. He added that special attention must be paid to the security of mosques, imambargahs, and other worship places.

Respective IGs and Home Secretaries briefed the meeting regarding security plan for Muharram. Federal secretaries Interior, Religious Affairs, Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad Police, and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior and law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

All chief secretaries, Inspector Generals, Home Secretaries, Commandant Frontier Constabulary and senior officials of law enforcement agencies from all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, participated via video link.

