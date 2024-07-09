Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-09

UNHCR official Dar discuss Afghan refugees issues

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2024 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday and exchanged views on issues related to Afghan refugees, including their safe and dignified return to their home country.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the visiting UN official discussed the protracted Afghan refugee situation in Pakistan. It added that the duo discussed wide range of issues pertaining to the global refugee situation with a particular focus on Afghan refugees.

Views were also exchanged on the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR, it stated, adding that the High Commissioner, Grandi, appreciated Pakistan's efforts and contributions in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades and termed it as a remarkable example of the country’s hospitality.

He briefed the foreign minister on UNHCR’s ongoing projects and emphasized the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister also shared Pakistan's perspective and priorities with regard to Afghan refugees.

He underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans. He also underlined the need for continued demonstration of international solidarity and faithful adherence to the principle of international responsibility and burden-sharing.

“Deputy Prime Minister Dar and High Commissioner Grandi agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office UN Afghanistan UNHCR Ishaq Dar Afghan refugees Filippo Grandi Deputy Prime Minister

Comments

200 characters

UNHCR official Dar discuss Afghan refugees issues

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Collection via PPO: Rs4bn payment issue will be resolved, Aurangzeb tells KE

Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

Read more stories