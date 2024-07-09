UNHCR official Dar discuss Afghan refugees issues

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday and exchanged views on issues related to Afghan refugees, including their safe and dignified return to their home country.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the visiting UN official discussed the protracted Afghan refugee situation in Pakistan. It added that the duo discussed wide range of issues pertaining to the global refugee situation with a particular focus on Afghan refugees.

Views were also exchanged on the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR, it stated, adding that the High Commissioner, Grandi, appreciated Pakistan's efforts and contributions in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades and termed it as a remarkable example of the country’s hospitality.

He briefed the foreign minister on UNHCR’s ongoing projects and emphasized the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister also shared Pakistan's perspective and priorities with regard to Afghan refugees.

He underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans. He also underlined the need for continued demonstration of international solidarity and faithful adherence to the principle of international responsibility and burden-sharing.

“Deputy Prime Minister Dar and High Commissioner Grandi agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return,” it added.

