Urs of Shah Bhittai: Minister to provide facilities to visitors

KARACHI: Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sindh Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has said that during Muharram, cold water coolers should be installed at all the shrines, while cold water and portable washrooms will also be arranged for the visitors during the 281st Urs of Sindh’s great Sufi poet Saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department. Shah said that many incidents of drowning of tourists are taking place at Kenjhar Lake, so life jackets should be made mandatory for all tourists on all small and big boats on the lake, considering the lack of swimmers, the services of local swimmers should be hired at Kenjhar Lake, especially on weekends, while monitoring of various places with CCTV cameras should also be ensured.

He said that we will also request the Prime Minister of Pakistan through the Chief Minister of Sindh for the return of the National Museum, which is owned by Sindh, because after the 18th Amendment, some institutions of Sindh were transferred back to the province, but the return of the National Museum is still stalled. Shah said that the study of students in libraries is severely affected due to loadshedding, so all the libraries managed by the Libraries Department will be solarized. He instructed the DG Libraries to take special care of cleanliness in the washrooms and canteens in the libraries and to terminate the contract of the contractor for non-cleanliness in the canteens.

