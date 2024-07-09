Aurangzeb meets Sir Michael Barber

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb had a meeting with the Founder and Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber at the Finance Division Monday, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Development Director British High Commission Jo Moir, Senior Governance Advisor Matt Clancy, Governance Advisor BHC Naveed Aziz, Senior Economic Advisor Louie Dane and officials from the Finance Division.

Sir Michael Barber appreciated the Federal Budget 2024-25 and the structural reforms in taxation implemented by the Government of Pakistan. Recognising the challenges involved, he discussed the priority areas of Pakistan’s home-grown economic plan.

Sir Michael reaffirmed the commitment to continuing support, building on previous collaborative efforts with Pakistan.

The finance minister thanked Sir Michael for his acknowledgment and appreciated the support of the UK government. He outlined key priority areas for the Government comprising of taxation reforms, energy sector reforms, and restructuring of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Emphasising the importance of structural reforms within the framework of the IMF program, the Federal Minister highlighted initiatives aimed at enhancing exports, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and the privatisation efforts.

He underscored the government’s focus on export-led growth and the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure transparency and expand the tax base.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to enhance collaboration between both parties, focusing on mutual strategic goals and sustainable economic development.

