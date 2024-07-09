Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-09

PQGTL partners with DFML for motor takaful coverage

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2024 06:50am

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL), a leading provider of Shariah-compliant General Takaful solutions in Pakistan, announced partnership with Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) to offer motor Takaful coverage for vehicles distributed through their nationwide network.

This collaboration will see PQGTL provide Takaful coverage for both the electric vehicle, offered under the banner of Eco-Green Motors Limited (EGML), and trucks sold through the nationwide distribution network of DFML.

“We are looking forward to having a lasting partnership with Dewan Farooque Motors Limited for expanding our Takaful coverage to electric vehicles and a wider range of commercial vehicles,” said Saqib Zeeshan, CEO of PQGTL. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative and Shariah-compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Ms Saleha Hassan, Head of Marketing at DFML, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Pak-Qatar General Takaful to offer our customers with added comfort of comprehensive Takaful coverage for their vehicles. This partnership ensures that our customers, whether they require dependable commercial vehicles or eco-friendly electric vehicles, have access to exceptional motor Takaful protection.”

The partnership highlights PQGTL’s commitment to expanding its reach and providing Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions to a broader customer base across Pakistan. Whether for commercial logistics or personal commuting, PQGTL’s motor Takaful solutions aim to deliver comprehensive coverage for diverse customer needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

vehicles PQGTL Dewan Farooque Motors Limited motor takaful coverage

Comments

200 characters

PQGTL partners with DFML for motor takaful coverage

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Collection via PPO: Rs4bn payment issue will be resolved, Aurangzeb tells KE

Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

Read more stories