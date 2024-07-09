PQGTL partners with DFML for motor takaful coverage

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL), a leading provider of Shariah-compliant General Takaful solutions in Pakistan, announced partnership with Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) to offer motor Takaful coverage for vehicles distributed through their nationwide network.

This collaboration will see PQGTL provide Takaful coverage for both the electric vehicle, offered under the banner of Eco-Green Motors Limited (EGML), and trucks sold through the nationwide distribution network of DFML.

“We are looking forward to having a lasting partnership with Dewan Farooque Motors Limited for expanding our Takaful coverage to electric vehicles and a wider range of commercial vehicles,” said Saqib Zeeshan, CEO of PQGTL. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative and Shariah-compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Ms Saleha Hassan, Head of Marketing at DFML, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Pak-Qatar General Takaful to offer our customers with added comfort of comprehensive Takaful coverage for their vehicles. This partnership ensures that our customers, whether they require dependable commercial vehicles or eco-friendly electric vehicles, have access to exceptional motor Takaful protection.”

The partnership highlights PQGTL’s commitment to expanding its reach and providing Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions to a broader customer base across Pakistan. Whether for commercial logistics or personal commuting, PQGTL’s motor Takaful solutions aim to deliver comprehensive coverage for diverse customer needs.

