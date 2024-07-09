Countrywide monsoon rains: spell will last till 15th

LAHORE: The Met department has issued a new advisory predicting countrywide monsoon rains until July 15.

According to the advisory, eastern areas of Sindh and Balochistan are likely to experience rainfall on 8th and 9th of July. This includes the potential for rain in Karachi and interior Sindh during the same period.

From July 10 to 15, rains are expected to extend to the upper and central regions of the country. The advisory highlights a significant chance of rain in various districts of Punjab and Islamabad during this time frame. South Punjab, in particular, may see heavy rains from July 12 to 14.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), rain is predicted in multiple districts from July 11 to 15. Meanwhile, Balochistan is expected to experience monsoon rains on July 8, 9, and 12.

The advisory also cautions about the risk of landslides in the upper areas of the country due to heavy rain from July 12 to 14. Residents in these regions are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

The Met Department continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed.

Meanwhile, residents of Karachi are advised to stay alert as the city prepares for potential rainfall today. According to the Met Department, monsoon winds are expected to bring thunderstorms to the metropolis, with light rain anticipated to begin on Monday evening.

The city is currently experiencing partly cloudy, hot, and humid conditions with the temperature at 32 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to climb to 37 degrees Celsius later in the day. Humidity levels are high, at 70%, and winds are blowing from west to east at a speed of 15 km/h. This hot and humid weather is predicted to continue for the next 24 hours.

