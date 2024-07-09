CM approves ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while approving in-principle ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme directed the authorities concerned to provide solar panels to the consumers consuming up to 500 units of electricity.

During a meeting of the Energy Department, the CM said, “Punjab government will provide solar system to crores of consumers consuming electricity from 50 to 500 units, 90% of the cost of solar panel will be paid by the Punjab government, while the remaining 10% will be paid by the consumer.”

The CM has called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to formally approve ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme of providing solar panels to the people.

She added, “In view of the rising cost of electricity and the energy crisis, it was decided to start ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme, under which solar panels will be provided to the customers in easy instalments of five years. We will not leave people alone in difficult situation. We are trying to save people from the effects of past disasters.”

She highlighted, “After five years people will not have to face the current issues. Using a transparent procedure, solar systems will be given to the poorest families in Phase-I.”

She added, “In winter the instalment of solar panel will be relatively less, the panel will only be supplied by the government.” She flashed, “As per user’s needs, ratio between government electricity and the electricity obtained from solar system would be determined.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the provincial Apex Committee which was also attended by Commander Lahore Corps, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other senior government, intelligence and military officers.

The forum took a holistic view of the prevailing security situation in the province and measures being taken to ensure public safety and national security in line with the revised National Action Plan.

The forum also reviewed comprehensive arrangements for the security of foreign nationals, including the Chinese employed on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province.

The participants were also briefed on an elaborate security plan aimed at ensuring peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

Effective monitoring of the processions using high-tech gadgetry and tiered employment of various security forces will be done for effective security.

The forum also held extensive discussion on monitoring mechanisms of floods during monsoon and short-term and long-term measures for the protection of people and livestock from anticipated floods including rescue and relief plans in various contingencies.

The forum resolved to continue unified efforts for ensuring public safety and well-being in the province.

