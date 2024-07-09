Likely riverine floods: Sindh CM seeks contingency plan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in response to the Met Office forecast of above-average rains, instructed the Irrigation and Relief (PDMA) departments to develop a contingency plan to manage anticipated Riverine floods.

Addressing a meeting he called for a proper coordination between all the concerned departments and agencies so that timely action can be taken in case of any emergency.

Dr Sarfraz from the Met Office told the meeting that the monsoon typically begins in Pakistan on July 1st and continues until mid-September. He outlined various factors influencing monsoon rains.

The Chief Minister mentioned that most of the rainwater in Thado Nai of Karachi is stored in Thado Dam. The excess water from the dam and Konakar Nai flows into the Malir River near Shafi village after crossing the M9 Motorway near Dumba Goth.

The rainwater from Lat Nai, after overflowing from Lat Dam, affects Saadi Garden, Gulshan Usman, Saadi town, and other areas when it spills over the M-9 Motorway near the Northern bypass during heavy downpours. To address urban flooding, the Sindh Irrigation Department has built eight small dams in the basin of Lat Nai, in addition to the existing dams.

Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting that the flood mechanism in Sindh was derived from three sources - the Indus River, hill torrents and the monsoon rainfall-induced floods.

Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero said that the Lower Indus presents the greatest flood management problem in Pakistan. Being at the downstream end of the river system, flood levels are at their highest, flood volumes are at their largest and flood durations are at their longest.

Secretary Irrigation told that at Guddu Barrage there were 10 vulnerable points, Sukkur Barrage Right Bank 22 points, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank 36 points and Kotri Barrage 28 points.

However, Minister of irrigation said that the emergency works were under execution along the River Bunds. They include the construction of J-Spur along SM Bund where stone studs, pitching and an apron were being done.

The CM directed the Irrigation department to inspect all its loop Bunds, River Bunds, hill torrent Bunds and Reservoir Bunds such as Manchhar Containing Bund, Keejhar Lake Bund and Chotiari Bunds.

Minister Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob told the meeting that the riverine flood has been ascertained through seasonal hydrological forecast. He added that there is a 95 per cent chance of high flows in the Indus River.

Rains in July may be violent accompanied by thunderstorms, and heavy showers of short duration. However, spells in August are likely to be calm, connected, consecutive and of long duration; therefore, more dangerous. He added that the PDMA has made necessary preparations in advance.

The CM directed the Irrigation, PDMA and local govt departments to establish close coordination and also keep the law enforcement agencies, including the Navy in the loop.

