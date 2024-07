KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday saw a fall following a dip in the world bullion value, traders said.

At the week open, gold lost Rs1300 to reach Rs245100 per tola and Rs1113 to Rs210134 per 10 grams.

On the world market, bullion prices declined by $12 to $2376 per ounce with silver selling at $31 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically silver prices stood firm at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

