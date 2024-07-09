Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-09

12 Syrian migrants among 14 found dead in Algeria desert

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2024 07:05am

ALGIERS: Fourteen people, including 12 Syrian migrants, have been found dead in Algeria’s southern desert province of Illizi, while five others remain missing, an official from the Syrian embassy in Algeria told AFP on Monday.

Search efforts to find the other five were still underway, said Bassem Farroukh, head of irregular migration at the Syrian embassy in Algeria.

“The victims came from Libya on Tuesday,” he added. “They were found dead on Saturday after they got lost in the desert.”

The migrants were found by the Search and Rescue Association, an NGO that specialises in rescuing people lost in the Algerian desert.

The association said it had identified the dead as two Algerians and 12 Syrians, including a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Farroukh blamed Libyan authorities, whom he said expelled the migrants and “pushed them to flee towards Algeria.”

“We will see other Syrians leaving Libya in the same manner towards Algeria and I am afraid we must prepare ourselves for more disasters,” he said.

Bassem Farroukh Syrian migrants Algeria desert

Comments

200 characters

12 Syrian migrants among 14 found dead in Algeria desert

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Collection via PPO: Rs4bn payment issue will be resolved, Aurangzeb tells KE

Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

Read more stories