KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 08, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 06-07-2024
OP-3 M.t Quetta Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 08-07-2024
B-1 Songa Disc Alpine Marine
Neptune Chemical Services Pvt Lt 06-07-2024
B-2/B-3 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Al Mothanna Load Universal Shipp 04-07-2024
General Pvt Ltd
Cargo
B-12/B-13 Caravel DAP Bulk cargo
Agencies Pvt Lt 07-07-2024
B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National
Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024
Cargo
B-15/B-14 Kachana Disc Seahawks 06-07-2024
Naree General Pvt Ltd
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024
Majesty Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Bittumax - M. International
Services Pvt Lt 04-07-2024
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t Shalamar 08-07-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gfs Ruby 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Eastwind Shipping
CompanyPvt Ltd
ViraBhum. 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Apl Antwerp 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship CmaCgm
PakistanPvt Ltd
OoclNorflok 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Oocl Pakistan
Pvt Ltd
NpsMosa 08-07-2024 L/30000 Cement Bulk Shipping
AgenciesPvt Ltd
Cos Prosperity 08-07-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt Ltd
Anassa 04-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt Ltd
Raon Teresa 09-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
CompanyPvt Ltd
Eva Richway 09-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
CompanyPvt Ltd
Global Peace 09-07-2024 L/2500 Base Oil Eastwind Shipping
CompanyPvt Ltd
SinarMendawai 09-07-2024 D/10000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt Ltd
Cypress 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship CmaCgm
PakistanPvt Ltd
Zhong Gu 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou AgencyPvt Ltd
X-Press 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship X-Press Feeders
Phoenix Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu
Gui Yang 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Allied Logistic
Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Colombo 08-07-2024 Container Ship -
Ym Express 08-07-2024 Container Ship -
Ssl Godavari 08-07-2024 Container Ship -
Source
Blessing 08-07-2024 Container Ship -
Msc Rania 08-07-2024 Container Ship -
Wan Hai 621 08-07-2024 Container Ship -
Sofia Express 08-07-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlantic Palm Kernel Hong Kong July07, 2024
Spirit
MW-2 Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. July06, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nave Mogas Alpine July05, 2024
Andromeda
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wawasan
Topaz Chemicals Alpine July 8th, 2024
Umm Bab LNG GSA -do-
APL Antwerp Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nave
Andromeda Mogas Alpine July 8th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Thakhira LNG GSA July 8th, 2024
Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear Waiting for Berths
Agency
Lia Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do-
Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do-
Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra VIII Container MSC PAK July 8th, 2024
MSC
United VIII Container MSC PAK July 9th, 2024
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments