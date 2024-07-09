Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Published 09 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 08, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         06-07-2024
OP-3              M.t Quetta     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         08-07-2024
B-1               Songa          Disc           Alpine Marine
                  Neptune        Chemical       Services Pvt Lt    06-07-2024
B-2/B-3           Bam Arion      Load Rice      Ocean World        04-07-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Al Mothanna    Load           Universal Shipp    04-07-2024
                                 General        Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-12/B-13         Caravel        DAP            Bulk cargo
                                                Agencies Pvt Lt    07-07-2024
B-14/B-13         Mercurius      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Project        Ship Corpt         08-07-2024
                                 Cargo
B-15/B-14         Kachana        Disc           Seahawks           06-07-2024
                  Naree          General        Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Crimson        Load Talc      Swift Shipping     02-07-2024
                  Majesty                       Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Bittumax       -              M. International
                                                Services Pvt Lt    04-07-2024
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t Shalamar      08-07-2024     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gfs Ruby          08-07-2024     D/L Container Ship         Eastwind Shipping
                                                               CompanyPvt Ltd
ViraBhum.         08-07-2024     D/L Container Ship             United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Apl Antwerp       08-07-2024     D/L Container Ship                    CmaCgm
                                                              PakistanPvt Ltd
OoclNorflok       08-07-2024     D/L Container Ship             Oocl Pakistan
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
NpsMosa           08-07-2024     L/30000 Cement                 Bulk Shipping
                                                              AgenciesPvt Ltd
Cos Prosperity    08-07-2024     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Anassa            04-07-2024     L/52000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Raon Teresa       09-07-2024     D/1500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                               CompanyPvt Ltd
Eva Richway       09-07-2024     D/6500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                               CompanyPvt Ltd
Global Peace      09-07-2024     L/2500 Base Oil            Eastwind Shipping
                                                               CompanyPvt Ltd
SinarMendawai     09-07-2024     D/10000 Chemical               Alpine Marine
                                                             Services Pvt Ltd
Cypress           09-07-2024     D/L Container Ship                    CmaCgm
                                                              PakistanPvt Ltd
Zhong Gu          09-07-2024     D/L Container Ship           Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou                                                       AgencyPvt Ltd
X-Press           09-07-2024     D/L Container Ship           X-Press Feeders
Phoenix                                                       Shipping Agency
Zhong Gu
Gui Yang          09-07-2024     D/L Container Ship           Allied Logistic
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Colombo      08-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Ym Express        08-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Ssl Godavari      08-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Source
Blessing          08-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Msc Rania         08-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Wan Hai 621       08-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Sofia Express     08-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlantic       Palm Kernel    Hong Kong        July07, 2024
                  Spirit
MW-2              Suvari Reis    Cement         Universal Ship.  July06, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nave           Mogas          Alpine           July05, 2024
                  Andromeda
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wawasan
Topaz             Chemicals      Alpine                        July 8th, 2024
Umm Bab           LNG            GSA                                     -do-
APL Antwerp       Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nave
Andromeda         Mogas          Alpine                        July 8th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Thakhira       LNG            GSA                           July 8th, 2024
Ivs Kestrel       Steel coil     Ass. Linear               Waiting for Berths
                                 Agency
Lia               Cement         Crystal Sea Ship                        -do-
Achilleas-S       Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
Pioneer Elite     River Sand     Crystal Sea Ship                        -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk              Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra VIII       Container      MSC PAK                       July 8th, 2024
MSC
United VIII       Container      MSC PAK                       July 9th, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

