KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 08, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 06-07-2024 OP-3 M.t Quetta Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 08-07-2024 B-1 Songa Disc Alpine Marine Neptune Chemical Services Pvt Lt 06-07-2024 B-2/B-3 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024 Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Al Mothanna Load Universal Shipp 04-07-2024 General Pvt Ltd Cargo B-12/B-13 Caravel DAP Bulk cargo Agencies Pvt Lt 07-07-2024 B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024 Cargo B-15/B-14 Kachana Disc Seahawks 06-07-2024 Naree General Pvt Ltd Cargo B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024 Majesty Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Bittumax - M. International Services Pvt Lt 04-07-2024 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.t Shalamar 08-07-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Gfs Ruby 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Eastwind Shipping CompanyPvt Ltd ViraBhum. 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Apl Antwerp 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship CmaCgm PakistanPvt Ltd OoclNorflok 08-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Oocl Pakistan Pvt Ltd NpsMosa 08-07-2024 L/30000 Cement Bulk Shipping AgenciesPvt Ltd Cos Prosperity 08-07-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt Ltd Anassa 04-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt Ltd Raon Teresa 09-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping CompanyPvt Ltd Eva Richway 09-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping CompanyPvt Ltd Global Peace 09-07-2024 L/2500 Base Oil Eastwind Shipping CompanyPvt Ltd SinarMendawai 09-07-2024 D/10000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt Ltd Cypress 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship CmaCgm PakistanPvt Ltd Zhong Gu 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Sharaf Shipping Hang Zhou AgencyPvt Ltd X-Press 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship X-Press Feeders Phoenix Shipping Agency Zhong Gu Gui Yang 09-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Allied Logistic Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kmtc Colombo 08-07-2024 Container Ship - Ym Express 08-07-2024 Container Ship - Ssl Godavari 08-07-2024 Container Ship - Source Blessing 08-07-2024 Container Ship - Msc Rania 08-07-2024 Container Ship - Wan Hai 621 08-07-2024 Container Ship - Sofia Express 08-07-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlantic Palm Kernel Hong Kong July07, 2024 Spirit MW-2 Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. July06, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nave Mogas Alpine July05, 2024 Andromeda ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Wawasan Topaz Chemicals Alpine July 8th, 2024 Umm Bab LNG GSA -do- APL Antwerp Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Nave Andromeda Mogas Alpine July 8th, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Thakhira LNG GSA July 8th, 2024 Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear Waiting for Berths Agency Lia Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do- Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do- Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship -do- IVS Sparrow Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Mundra VIII Container MSC PAK July 8th, 2024 MSC United VIII Container MSC PAK July 9th, 2024 =============================================================================

