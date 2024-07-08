Meri Gari: Pakistan’s ‘best app’ for road freight

In Pakistan, the road freight industry is being transformed by Meri Gari, a tech-driven and service-led trucking partner. This innovative app is transforming traditional road freight practices into a more efficient, transparent, and convenient process for all stakeholders in the supply chain.

Meri Gari has gained widespread popularity, onboarded by leading local and international brands from various industries.

Some notable names include Gul Ahmed, Lucky Core Industries, National Foods, Shan Foods, Getz Pharma, KFC, Habib Sugar Mills, Nishat Chunian, Gourmet Foods, Ismail Industries, TATA Pakistan, Fatima Group, Brighto Paints, Nutrico Morinaga, Tecno, Pakistan Aluminium Beverages Limited, Pakistan Synthetics, Pinnacle Fiber, Shell, MAL Pakistan, Idemitsu, Castrol and Hubco. In just over 2 years, Meri Gari has moved over 15,000 shipments, 30,000 plus TEUs, 35,000 trips and more than 800,000 freight tons serving more than 200 unique businesses.

Founded by renowned names in the logistics and clearing services sector, Ryan Agencies and Crescent Services, Meri Gari brings over 90 years of trust and reliability to the table. Their deep-rooted relationships with a diverse range of shippers and carriers make them a symbol of credibility in the industry.

The Meri Gari app is a powerful tool designed to empower businesses and individuals by giving them control over their supply chain operations from transparent bidding to round the clock tracking. The Meri Gari App is designed to provide transparent rates, bid or offer mechanism, in-app tracking, manage all trips at one place and much more.

One of the key features of the Meri Gari app is the Bid and Offer platform, which enables users to receive bids and place offers against their loads in a transparent and competitive environment. This feature ensures that businesses get the best deals while carriers find scalable opportunities.

Moreover, the app allows users to create their own marketplace by adding trusted truckers to their network. This personalized approach ensures seamless coordination and improved efficiency in goods handling.

Another essential aspect of the app is its In-App Tracking & Milestones feature, providing real-time updates about the status of shipments. This ensures instant visibility into shipments, enabling proactive decision-making and enhancing overall supply chain management.

The goal of Meri Gari is to provide businesses and individuals with a comprehensive and user-friendly tool that optimizes their supply chain operations. Whether a small business or a large enterprise, the app puts users in control, offering convenience, efficiency, and transparency at every step. Meri Gari is continuously empowering the local truckers by enhancing their service levels through technology, swift payments for their services and targeted incentives.

Take charge of your marketplace, receive real-time updates, and streamline operations effortlessly. Empowering businesses to make informed decisions and ensure seamless goods movement at your fingertips.