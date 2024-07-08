Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Israeli tanks storm Gaza City districts, residents report heavy fire

Reuters Published July 8, 2024 Updated July 8, 2024 01:50pm
Photo: AFP
CAIRO: Israeli forces pounded Gaza City early on Monday, sending columns of tanks into the heart of the city from different directions in what residents said was one of the heaviest attacks since Oct 7.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service said they believed dozens of people were killed in eastern Gaza areas but emergency teams were unable to reach them because of ongoing offensives in Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra, Daraj, Rimal, and Tuffah suburbs.

Israeli tanks at edge of Rafah’s Mawasi refuge zone, residents say

The Israeli military said in a statement it had been mounting an operation against militant infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and that it had taken out of action more than 30 fighters who posed a threat to Israeli troops.

