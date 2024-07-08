European shares dip as France faces hung Parliament

European shares slipped on Monday as France was set for a hung parliament with a leftist alliance unexpectedly taking the top spot, while data from the US and euro zone this week will grab focus for more clues on the path for global monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.1% lower by 0711 GMT, led by losses in energy shares tracking soft oil prices.

French stocks fell 0.4%, the most among European peers, as France faced a hung parliament and the prospect of taxing negotiations starting Monday to form a government, after a surprise left-wing surge blocked Marine Le Pen’s quest to bring the far right to power.

European shares fall on French election uncertainty

The main economic event for the week would be the consumer price index (CPI) data from the US and Germany that will shape the narrative for the future path of interest rate cuts.

Britvic climbed 4.7% as the soft drinks maker said it has agreed to be taken over by Carlsberg for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.23 billion), after the Danish brewer sweetened its bid.

Delivery Hero slipped 16.5% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it said it may face a fine above 400 million euros from Brussels due to antitrust violations. Ruters