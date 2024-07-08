AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Print Print 2024-07-08

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2024 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of over-billing of protected electricity consumers, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed legal action against the officers and staff involved in the practice.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, the minister took ‘strict’ notice of the increasing complaints of over-billing of protected consumers and ordered legal action against the officers and staff involved in it.

The Minister also issued directions to all Directors of FIA to immediately redress the injustice being faced by consumers using up to 200 units. “He has strictly prohibited the inclusion of protected consumers in the non-protected category, terming it a criminal act that will not be tolerated,” the spokesperson added.

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Naqvi also ordered FIA to review the entire situation and take action against those responsible without any discrimination, in light of the facts. He reiterated that adding protected consumers in the list of non-protected consumers is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The minister further said that the over-billing has put an additional burden of millions of rupees on consumers, and protected consumers who are already facing difficulties have been further affected. He emphasized that the over-billing complaints and injustices faced by protected consumers must be addressed immediately.

