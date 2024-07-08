AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-08

KP flour millers demand withdrawal of additional taxes

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2024 07:41am

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have strongly opposed the recent increase in fixed tax in electricity bills and withholding tax on transportation of flour and demanded of the government to immediately withdraw them.

They warned the government of protest at provincial and country level if their demand is fulfilled immediately.

The demand was made during a meeting of the executive committee of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, chaired by the PFMA KP chairman Haji Muhammad Iqbal.

It strongly reacted to imposition of additional/ unfair taxes on flour mill industry and industrial institutions and exorbitant increase in fixed tax on electricity bills in the federal budget 2024-25.

It condemned the manifold increase in fixed tax on head on minimum demand indicators (MDIs), imposition of WHT on transportation of flour and termed the move would highly unjust and unfair with dealers and general masses

Haji Muhammad Iqbal, provincial chairman of the association, warned that if the federal government failed to withdraw the additional taxes, a protest will be started at provincial and central level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR withholding tax Flour millers PFMA additional taxes KP flour millers

Comments

200 characters

KP flour millers demand withdrawal of additional taxes

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

Omer’s house raided after ATC Sargodha issues arrest warrants

Defamation suit: ADSJ Lahore summons FBR officers

Special Judge C&ET Karachi to take up tax fraud case on 27th

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

OMAP concerned at budget impacts on industry

Read more stories