KP flour millers demand withdrawal of additional taxes

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have strongly opposed the recent increase in fixed tax in electricity bills and withholding tax on transportation of flour and demanded of the government to immediately withdraw them.

They warned the government of protest at provincial and country level if their demand is fulfilled immediately.

The demand was made during a meeting of the executive committee of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, chaired by the PFMA KP chairman Haji Muhammad Iqbal.

It strongly reacted to imposition of additional/ unfair taxes on flour mill industry and industrial institutions and exorbitant increase in fixed tax on electricity bills in the federal budget 2024-25.

It condemned the manifold increase in fixed tax on head on minimum demand indicators (MDIs), imposition of WHT on transportation of flour and termed the move would highly unjust and unfair with dealers and general masses

Haji Muhammad Iqbal, provincial chairman of the association, warned that if the federal government failed to withdraw the additional taxes, a protest will be started at provincial and central level.

