Minister orders crackdown on drug mafia across country

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi has directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against drug mafia across the country and sought a comprehensive plan in this regard.

The minister visited the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters in Sunday, where he was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Abdul Mueed on his arrival, according to a statement issued by his ministry.

While chairing an important meeting at the ANF Headquarters, Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics appreciated the performance of ANF against drug traffickers across the country, despite limited resources. He directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against drug mafia to save the future generations from the scourge of drugs and sought a comprehensive plan in this regard.

It was also decided to ensure a robust action against the sale and purchase of drugs, especially ice, in educational institutions, hostels and universities. In this regard, consultations will be held with provinces and they will be taken into confidence.

It was also decided that a joint meeting of federal and provincial departments will be held by the end of this month in which all Provincial Ministers for Excise and IGs of police will be invited. Interior Minister also sought a plan to stop online sales of drugs. In this regard, the ANF was directed to prepare a cyber-drug control mechanism.

In his remarks, Naqvi said that the curse of drugs, especially ice, has destroyed many families and in order to limit this increasing trend of drugs, immediate and multi-faceted measures are needed. “We must all work together with full zeal and determination to fight against this menace for the sake of our children. If we are able to contribute in the eradication of this peril, it will be a great deed,” he added.

The Minister was also briefed about the ANF’s performance, functions, and operations. Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha, and high-ranking officials of the ANF were also present on the occasion. The Interior Minister also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered Fateha, and paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

