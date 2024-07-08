AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-08

President for shunning differences, promoting national unity

APP Published 08 Jul, 2024 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the nation to nurture the qualities of affection, forbearance and tolerance by shunning all differences and play role for strengthening of national unity and interfaith harmony in the country.

In a message on the advent of new Islamic year 1446 Hijrah, the president felicitated the nation on the arrival of new Islamic year and prayed for the peace, stability, progress and prosperity of the county, President Secretariat Press Wing, on Sunday said in a press release.

The president said that Muharram-ul-Haram signified special importance in the Islamic history, adding that prayers and the worship of Allah Almighty in this month had been of great significance. This month called for avoidance of sins, following the Islamic teachings and devotedly worshipping of the Creator, besides reminding about holding of introspection of the Islamic teachings, he added.

President Zardari said that Muharram-ul-Haram also reminded them of the unprecedented sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his faithful companions and gave a lesson for the real objective of struggle in life which was linked with sacrificing everything in the path of religion. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions laid down their lives while facing the evil and atrocious forces of cruelty and in this way, they had always been referred as beacons of determination and sacrifices, he added.

The president said this month gave them lesson to stand against forces of cruelty and evils by raising standards of righteousness while facing ordeals of life.

The president said the new Islamic month provided them an opportunity to transform their lives in accordance with the Islamic teachings and stressed upon the need to discern between the virtue and evil and create awareness and understanding of Islamic teachings.

Muharram national unity President Asif Ali Zardari Muharram 2024

