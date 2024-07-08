AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-08

‘Operation Ashura’: PIA launches special flights to Najaf

APP Published 08 Jul, 2024 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a series of special flights to Najaf and Iraq to facilitate shia pilgrims during the upcoming Ashura in commemoration of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) days.

According to a private news channel, the operation, dubbed “Operation Ashura,” commenced on July 5, with additional flights scheduled for July 7 and July 11.

PIA’s special flights will not only transport shia pilgrims to Najaf but also ensure their safe return.

The return operations are set to begin on July 20, with flights scheduled on July 21 and July 25 to bring pilgrims back from Najaf.

“Operation Ashura” was designed to provide a seamless travel experience for pilgrims during this significant period of religious observance.

