Jul 08, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-08

Peshawar retail markets: Prices of essential kitchen items increase

Amjad Ali Shah Published 08 Jul, 2024 06:09am

PESHAWAR: Prices of vegetables, grocery items and flour and others have increased manifold in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey witnessed prices of tomatoes have soared up at Rs250 per/kg against the price of Rs150 per/kg in the previous week. Onion prices also jumped at Rs150/kg against the price of Rs100 per kg in the retail market. However, the prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively.

Potatoes price also increased which was available at Rs120-150/kg against the price of Rs80/kg. The price of green chili has dropped as available at Rs200/kg against the price of Rs400/kg in the previous week. Other veggie prices have also touched a new peak, making it hard for the common man to buy this essential commodity at a higher price.

Peas was being sold at Rs200/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, ladyfinger Rs200-150/kg, and curry Rs60/kg, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs400/kg. It added the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100-120/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Live chicken/meat remained high in the retail market. Cow meat was being sold at Rs800 and Rs900 while mutton beef was being sold at Rs2400/kg in the retail market, the survey said.

A nominal increase in flour price was witnessed in the retail and wholesale market. Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in local market.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144/kg, the survey said.

The survey said prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained stable in the local market.

The prices of fruits apple was Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

