AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Pakistan

Malaysian heroic movie ‘PASKAL’ screens in ASEAN Movie Night in embassy

Published 08 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Malaysia in Islamabad has screened the ASEAN Movie Night event featuring Malaysian film “PASKAL” made in the spirit of patriotism and tactical military operation.

The Malaysian Block Buster Movie “PASKAL” is a heart-wrenching story of a group of special commandos’ unit of the Malaysian Navy who not only sacrifice their lives to protect their homeland Malaysia from the seas but also serve as a United Nation peacekeeping force in the African country of Angola. It is ready to be done.

This film is the story of the real military operations of the special forces of the Malaysian Navy, in which these soldiers of the country lay down their lives fighting for their country and humanity.

The High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad held the grand finale of the ASEAN Movie Nights programme, which was initiated under the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) aimed at promoting the rich film and cultural heritage of ASEAN member countries in Islamabad.

The final series showcased Malaysia’s action-packed film “PASKAL.” Based on the true story of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ heroic efforts in rescuing the merchant ship MV Bunga Laurel from pirate attack in 2011, the film captivated the audience with its gripping narrative and action-packed performance.

The movie tells the story of Malaysian Special Forces Commander Arman Rahmat and other commandos fighting against the enemies of their country and humanity, in which the emotions and feelings of their family are also shown on screen.

As the hero of the film, Commander Arman Rehmat, whose father also gave his life for the country while fighting against the enemy in the same special commando unit of the Malaysian Navy, Commander Arman’s mother addresses him in a scene of the film and says with great emotion, you are national heroes, “You don’t care about anyone’s feelings and emotions, instead of your mission.”

This Malaysian film is a true story of the special commandos’ love for the country, the feelings of their families and the true resilience of the Malaysian nation, in which the love of the country and nationalism are heavy in every aspect of the story.

The Hero of movie Lieutenant Commander Arman Rahmat, a born leader, Arman has the qualities of a true soldier.key.

