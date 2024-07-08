Zardari to visit Lahore today

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari will reach Lahore on three-day visit on Monday (today).

According to sources, President Zardari is likely to attend a seminar in Lahore while he will also hold meeting with PPP’s parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly. He will also chair a meeting regarding the reorganizational structure of PPP.

The sources said that Zardari will also hold meeting with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider during his visit.